Snow, chance of thunderstorms expected as multiple weather systems head toward SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- More rain and snow are on the way for Southern California over the next several days, with the heaviest storm hitting Thursday.The rain and snow will continue on and off all week. After Saturday's storm clears, another system is coming Sunday night and then a heavier one arrives Wednesday, dumping more than a foot of snow on the mountains.But first on Sunday, Los Angeles and Orange counties will see the second of the three systems start in the evening with about a 70% chance of rain following a daytime high of 60 degrees.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see rain Sunday evening with a high of 57.Tuesday will bring a brief break to the rain before the next system arrives Wednesday. It will bring the heaviest precipiation on Thursday, with 3-5 inches of rain expected in inland and valley communities and 1-2 feet of snow in the mountains at elevations over 4,000 feet.The weekend storms appear to be the beginning of an overall wetter trend, which could continue through the end of this month, CNN reports. The forecast for a possible storm every three to four days for the next two weeks could mean three to five inches of precipitation for the area which is experiencing extreme drought.