Santa Monica Mountain trails closed through Labor Day after hiker dies amid heat wave

It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.
She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not been disclosed.
RELATED: Crowds pack SoCal beaches over Labor Day weekend as dangerous heat wave bakes region
The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and Rescue Team Leader David Katz.
"A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she was
pronounced.''
She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.
An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues.
"PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE," Malibu Search and Rescue tweeted.
An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
What is causing the heat wave in California?
City News Service contributed to this report.