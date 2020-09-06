Santa Monica Mountain trails closed through Labor Day after hiker dies amid heat wave

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5343665" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> AccuWeather explains how heat waves form.

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- All trails in the Santa Monica Mountains in Malibu through the Labor Day weekend after a hiker's apparent heat-related death.It happened at 2 p.m. Saturday when the 41-year-old woman was at Tapia Park in Malibu Creek State Park, according to Lt. Greg Evans of the Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff's Station.She was pronounced dead at the scene, Evans said. Her identity has not been disclosed.The woman started hiking at 8 a.m. Saturday, said Malibu Search and Rescue Team Leader David Katz."A few hours later, she suffered a reported seizure,'' Katz said. "CPR was initiated and performed for 20 to 30 minutes before she waspronounced.''She died at 2:10 p.m. according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.An advisory closing the trails added that Malibu Search and Rescue responded to several heat-related rescues."PLEASE DO NOT #HIKE IN THIS #HEATWAVE," Malibu Search and Rescue tweeted.An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.