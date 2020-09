What is causing the heat wave in California?

But what is causing this particular 2020 Labor Day weekend heat wave?

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With temperatures climbing to record highs this weekend, you may be wondering what is causing this California heat wave . Heat waves can form when a high-pressure system moves into a region and stalls. The system can force warm air downward, acting like a cap as it keeps the cool air near the surface from rising, according to Accuweather.According to our morning forecast, this particular heat wave is coming from an area of high pressure that is moving over into areas of Utah by Saturday. It then returns to Nevada on Sunday bringing very hot temperatures across Southern California.Try to limit your time outside to the mornings and the evenings, when the air will be coolest. You'll also want to drink plenty of water throughout the day.