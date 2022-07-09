Man seen on video attacking Malibu home, vehicle with pickaxe arrested, LASD says

MALIBU, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who was caught on video attacking Malibu homes and vehicles with a pickaxe over the 4th of July weekend has been arrested, according to authorities.According to the sheriff's department, Thomas Aaron Brothers, 55, was arrested Thursday morning after attempting to flee from deputies.Investigators said he was seen around 7:17 a.m. getting out of an MTA bus at Ocean Boulevard and Colorado Boulevard in Santa Monica.He was later found on Santa Monica Beach in a restroom and was taken into custody.He was wanted in connection with multiple vandalisms that occurred in the 19000 block of the Pacific Coast Highway, authorities said.Brothers was captured on footage from a resident's Ring camera swinging the pickaxe at their door. He damaged the front door and the camera, according to the sheriff's department.Brothers also vandalized two vehicles parked along the PCH, authorities said.