Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time season snowfall record, and there is more on the way.

Mammoth Mountain surpasses all-time season snowfall record, will be open until at least July

MAMMOTH MOUNTAIN, Calif. (KABC) -- Mammoth Mountain has surpassed its all-time season snowfall record, and there is more on the way.

The resort has reported 695 inches of snowfall at the Main Lodge, which tops the old record by 27 inches, which was set in the 2010-2011 season.

Snow showers are expected in the mountain communities through Thursday due to another atmospheric river impacting California.

The record was set after the mountain received 30 inches of snow overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The historic snowfall records are kept at the base of the Main Lodge, but the summit of Mammoth Mountain has recorded 870 inches of snow so far this season.

The ski resort says all the snow it has received will keep it open for skiing and riding through at least July.