What to know about changes at Mammoth Mountain due to COVID as resort opens for the season

Mammoth Mountain opened for the season on Friday -- a day earlier than expected because of recent snowfall.
The area saw a foot of fresh powder just this week.

Opening day looks different this year, with no traditional events because of the pandemic.

Guests are also required to follow safety guidelines -- and buy all lifts and passes in advance.

Lift tickets are already sold out for the weekend.
