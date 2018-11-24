LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) --An 18-year-old Laguna Niguel man was arrested on suspicion of killing his father whose body was found on a walking trail.
Maximilian Ludwig was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday when deputies responded to a home in the 29000 block of Highlands Avenue.
Ludwig was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder and is ineligible for bail. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.
Authorities identified Ludwig's father as 59-year-old Christopher Ludwig. His body was found on a walking trail near Niguel Woods Park.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with more information was urged to call the Orange County Sheriff's Department's dispatch at (714) 647-7000. Anonymous tips can be submitted to OC Crime Stoppers at (855) TIP-OCCS.