One person is in custody for the homicide of a man in Laguna Niguel, officials said Friday.The man died on a walking trail near Niguel Woods Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.Investigators are treating his death as a homicide and have taken a suspect into custody."There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community," the OCSD tweeted. "The investigation remains in progress."The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.