Suspect in custody after man found dead in Laguna Niguel

By ABC7.com staff
LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (KABC) --
One person is in custody for the homicide of a man in Laguna Niguel, officials said Friday.

The man died on a walking trail near Niguel Woods Park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators are treating his death as a homicide and have taken a suspect into custody.

"There are no outstanding suspects and no danger to the community," the OCSD tweeted. "The investigation remains in progress."

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationman killedLaguna NiguelOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mission Inn's Festival of Lights ceremony features Robin Thicke
Extra discounts offered for shooting, fire victims at Westfield Topanga
Firefighters find gambling machines at TX church
Black Friday shopping frenzy in full swing across SoCal
Hero nurse who evacuated patients during Camp Fire gets new truck
Tiger vs. Phil: Mickelson wins $9M golf match
Animal activists protest on Rodeo Drive for 'Fur-Free Friday'
Clear aligner company opens WeHo studio for teeth straightening
Show More
Minn. home explosion sends fireball into sky, injures 1
Reseda mother beaten to death; child's father arrested
Guy Fieri helps Camp Fire evacuees celebrate Thanksgiving
$30K reward offered in 2016 murder of Lynwood teen
Stephen Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash in Oakland
More News