Crime & Safety

West Hollywood: Man, 55, who died in Ed Buck's home overdosed on methamphetamine, coroner says

EMBED <>More Videos

A 55-year-old man who died at the West Hollywood home of a prominent Democratic donor overdosed on methamphetamine and his death was ruled accidental.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 55-year-old man who died in January at the West Hollywood home of a prominent Democratic donor overdosed on methamphetamine and his death was ruled accidental, authorities announced Monday.

Timothy Dean was found dead at Ed Buck's apartment in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue. It was the second death from an accidental methamphetamine overdose at the same apartment in less than 18 months and prompted renewed calls for a criminal prosecution of Buck.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded shortly after 1 a.m. to a report of a person not breathing at Buck's home. Paramedics pronounced Dean, a West Hollywood resident, dead at the scene.

The body of 26-year-old Gemmel Moore was found at the same apartment on July 27, 2017. The county coroner's office ruled Moore's death an accidental methamphetamine overdose. His family had called for prosecutors to charge Buck with a crime.

Sheriff's investigators said Buck was present at the home when both deaths occurred.

"Investigators are continuing to interview individuals who may have come forward to provide information,'' according to the Sheriff's Department. "This investigation is ongoing and there is no further information available to release at this time."

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetywest hollywoodlos angeles countylgbtqlos angeles county sheriff's departmentoverdosedemocratsapartmentdonationsdeath investigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
2nd death investigation underway at Ed Buck's WeHo home
Family seeks justice for man who died at Democratic donor's WeHo home
Officials investigating drug death at activist's West Hollywood home
TOP STORIES
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
8 schools tied to college admissions scandal under investigation: Report
Eyewitness This: Harris promises teachers raise, IE lake full thanks to rain, goodbye paper receipts?
10-year-old kills himself after relentless bullying, mom says
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
Show More
Pentagon to defend projects targeted by Trump border project
Sen. Kamala Harris releases details in teacher pay raise plan
NASA cancels first all-female spacewalk due to spacesuit shortage
College-admissions defendants plead not guilty
'American Idol' contestant gets onstage proposal
More TOP STORIES News