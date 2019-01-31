New Jersey man accused of faking slip and fall at a business

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. --
A New Jersey man was arrested and charged after he purposely threw ice on the floor of a business and faked a slip and fall.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said 57-year-old Alexander Goldinsky, of Randolph, was subcontracted to work at a company in Woodbridge and allegedly orchestrated the scam in its break room.

Surveillance video from 2018 shows the suspect fill a cup with ice and use the cup to toss the ice on the floor. He then shuffles toward the ice and uses a nearby counter to help him "slip and fall" onto the floor.

Officials said Goldinsky waited on the ground until he was discovered. They said he then filed a false insurance claim for the ambulance service and treatment he received at a local hospital for injuries he claimed.

Goldinsky was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with insurance fraud and theft by deception.

The investigation is active and continuing.
