Man accused of randomly pushing pedestrian under truck in downtown LA found incompetent to stand trial

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A transient accused of attacking three people in downtown Los Angeles - including a man who was pushed in front of a moving truck - has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Criminal proceedings against Garrett Joseph Boldt, 42, had been suspended since last April while a decision was made about his competency.

Police and prosecutors say Boldt was caught on camera Dec. 5, 2018 pushing a passing pedestrian into traffic on West Sixth Street near Broadway, where the man was struck by a box truck and suffered serious injuries. The defendant also allegedly took a bracelet the man dropped when he was pushed.

Later that afternoon, he allegedly punched a woman at a bus stop at West First and South Hill streets. A day earlier, he allegedly tackled a woman to the ground at West Seventh and Hill streets.

Firefighters saw the video run on Eyewitness News and recognized the suspect - seen in the video wearing a lime-green hoodie - less than an hour later. They spotted him near Hill and 3rd streets in downtown and called 911.

All of the attacks appeared to be random and unprovoked, prosecutors said.

If he is subsequently found competent to stand trial, Boldt could face up to life in state prison if convicted of one count each of attempted murder and petty theft, along with three counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury and an allegation that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.

City News Service contributed to this report.
