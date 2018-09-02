A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with two separate sexual assaults -- one in Bellflower and another involving a girl with special needs who was attacked at Lakewood High School, authorities announced Sunday.Joshua Cooper was arrested Saturday afternoon in Bellflower and booked for assault with intent to commit rape, robbery, and attempted rape, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.The first incident occurred about 10 a.m. Friday in Bellflower's 9200 block of Palm Street, according to the news release. Some 2 1/2 hours later, investigators said, a female student was sexually assaulted in a restroom at Lakewood High School.Cooper's bail was set at $220,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.