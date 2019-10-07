Man allegedly armed with knife fatally shot by deputies in Whittier, authorities say

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- A man allegedly armed with a knife was fatally shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in an unincorporated area of Whittier Sunday, authorities said.Sheriff's deputies responded to the 8200 block of Rexall Avenue at approximately 10:33 p.m. after a call regarding the well-being of a family member, the caller's father, who was reportedly wielding a knife, according to the sheriff's department.The caller said his father wanted to be shot by police, according to a news release from the department.The man allegedly had a "large knife" and was holding it to a woman believed to be a family member.When deputies told him to put the knife down, the man refused and advanced toward deputies, who shot the man several times, authorities said. The woman was not hurt.The shooting occurred approximately 10 minutes after deputies arrived and the man died at the scene.Deputies first arrived to the location at about 8:10 p.m. when they received a call about a man holding a machete, yelling and banging on windows. Deputies and members of the sheriff's department Mental Evaluation Team departed from the scene when they determined no crime had been committed and left the man in the care of his family.Video from the scene after the deputy-involved shooting happened showed distraught family members outside a home.Authorities said a large knife was recovered.No deputies were injured in the incident.An investigation is ongoing.