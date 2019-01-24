EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5104049" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A mother in Norwalk was hospitalized after her child accidentally shot her while he was in the backseat of their car Wednesday.

A man has been arrested after a small child somehow got his hands on a shotgun and accidentally shot his mother outside of a Norwalk preschool.The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of Ramona Preschool.Deputies said the mother and her three kids were sitting in a Honda when her son, who is under the age of 5, got a hold of the shotgun. That mother was rushed to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Thursday that a man was arrested that same day on various felonies, including a warrant, criminal storage of a firearm and child endangerment.It is not clear how that man is connected to the woman.Four children are now in custody of the L.A. County Department of Children and Family Services.