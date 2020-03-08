Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Southern California freeways Saturday afternoon.

The pursuit reportedly began around 4 p.m. in Corona.

During the pursuit, the vehicle could be seen colliding with other vehicles.

Authorities chased the vehicle on the 15 and 210 freeways.

The chase came to an end shortly after the van hit another vehicle. The driver got out of the car and walked away.

Authorities saw the driver walking on the freeway after the collision and arrested him.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countypolice chasechp
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cruise ship's disembarkation suspended in Long Beach
Number of LA County coronavirus cases rises to 14
Cruise ship in limbo off Calif. coast as anti-virus controls spread
Coronavirus: USC to hold classes online-only to test possible emergency response
How Long Beach is preparing for the coronavirus
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Public-private partnership could ease Corona traffic
Show More
Ford introduces new, less expensive Mustang for 2020
NBA tells teams to plan for empty arenas; LeBron says no way
Remains believed to be missing 15-month-old found on family property
Boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued
5.5 earthquake rattles Baja, felt in parts of SoCal
More TOP STORIES News