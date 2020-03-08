Man arrested after police chase van on SoCal freeways

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested after leading authorities on a high-speed chase on Southern California freeways Saturday afternoon.The pursuit reportedly began around 4 p.m. in Corona.During the pursuit, the vehicle could be seen colliding with other vehicles.Authorities chased the vehicle on the 15 and 210 freeways.The chase came to an end shortly after the van hit another vehicle. The driver got out of the car and walked away.Authorities saw the driver walking on the freeway after the collision and arrested him.