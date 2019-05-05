Sheriff's deputy exchanges gunfire with suspect after traffic stop in Barstow, authorities say

BARSTOW, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested for attempted murder of a peace officer after a shootout with a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy late Saturday evening in Barstow, authorities said.The incident began shortly before midnight when an on-duty deputy from the sheriff's Needles station was driving toward that city and was almost struck by another vehicle, according to a news release.The deputy pulled the driver over and contacted the passenger, later identified as Antwon Rivers, the sheriff's statement said."Rivers was armed with a handgun and fled on foot away from the deputy," who ordered the suspect to stop running and drop the weapon, the news release said. "Rivers ignored the deputy's orders and turned and fired his handgun numerous times at the deputy."The deputy returned fire, according to investigators, and Rivers ran behind a large vacant building.The sheriff's Specialized Enforcement Detail responded to the scene and joined in the search for the suspect, whom deputies found in a bathroom. The uninjured Rivers was transported to a jail in Barstow and booked, authorities said.Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Eric Ogaz of the sheriff's Specialized Investigations Division at (909) 387-3589. Callers can remain anonymous by calling WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.