Mt. San Jacinto College placed on lockdown after man with gun seen on campus; suspect arrested at LAX

#SanJacinto

The suspect in today’s MSJC incident has been taken into custody at LAX. Suspect, 25-year-old Greg Abejon, was arrested after checking-in at the airport in an attempt to flee the country. No additional info at this time. Press Release pending. https://t.co/3h12a1GArS pic.twitter.com/8kL5dOmaBU — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) November 6, 2019

SAN JACINTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 25-year-old man was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday hours after Mt. San Jacinto College and three other schools were placed on lockdown following reports that a man with a gun was seen on the college campus, officials said.Greg Abejon was taken into custody "after checking in at the airport in an attempt to flee the country," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.In an earlier tweet, the Sheriff's Department said it was notified about an armed man at Mt. San Jacinto College shortly before 9:30 a.m. The agency described the situation as "fluid" and noted that no injuries were reported."No shots were fired," an alert on the college's website said.Faculty and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the college's San Jacinto campus as deputies conducted a search. The suspect was described as an adult male in his 20s or 30s wearing a blue or gray sweater with a large emblem and a red bandana."Anyone seen walking will be taken in by law enforcement," the alert on the website said.Shortly after 11:30 a.m., the Sheriff's Department announced that Clayton A. Record Junior Elementary School, San Jacinto Leadership Academy and Betty G. Gibbel Regional Learning Center were also on lockdown."This is not an active shooter incident," the department said in a subsequent tweet.Officials announced that all classes at all of the school's campuses were canceled until further notice out of an abundance of caution.Students and faculty were being released from Mt. San Jacinto College buildings as they were cleared by deputies.All lockdowns were lifted as of 1:30 p.m., authorities said.After Abejon's arrest was announced, the Sheriff's Department thanked LAX police, the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for helping in apprehending him.