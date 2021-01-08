Man arrested in fatal stabbing of his own mother, 6-year-old nephew in Westlake district

WESTLAKE DISTRICT, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man suspected of killing his own mother and his nephew in the Westlake district last month is now in custody, police said Thursday.

David Cordoba, 26, was arrested Wednesday night in Los Angeles, police say.

Cordoba is suspected of stabbing his mother, Maria Rodas, to death on Dec. 21, 2020 as well as his 6-year-old nephew Alan. Their bodies were found around 10:30 p.m. at the home in the 1800 block of 11th Place.

Police say a family dispute preceded the stabbing. A third, adult family member was also stabbed and survived after treatment at a local hospital.

Cordoba was arrested Wednesday night around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd and Berendo streets in Los Angeles.

Cordoba is being held on $5 million bail.

The video in the player above was from a report at the time of the original discovery of the two bodies at the home.
