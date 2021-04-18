San Bernardino house fire: Man arrested after blaze injures his parents, kills 85-year-old woman

EMBED <>More Videos

Man arrested in IE house fire that killed 85-year-old woman

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after a house fire in San Bernardino Saturday morning killed an 85-year-old woman and injured the suspect's parents.

Charles Tyson Christian of San Bernardino was arrested after deputies conducted an investigation into a house fire in the 7200 block of Tippecanoe Avenue that erupted around 2:14 a.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The department says deputies saw heavy smoke and flames at the rear of the home when they arrived at the scene.

Douglas Guyette, 68, and his partner Linda Guyette, 67, managed to escape, but suffered burn injuries when they returned to save the 85-year-old woman, according to authorities.

Firefighters were able to rescue the woman, but she later succumbed to her injuries at St. Bernadines Hospital. She was identified as Charolette Knight.

During the course of the investigation, deputies contacted and interviewed Christian, the Guyette's son. Authorities say he was then arrested and booked for murder and attempted murder.

Douglas Guyette remains hospitalized in intensive care, according to a news release from the sheriff's department. Linda Guyette was hospitalized and later released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san bernardinosan bernardino countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Orange mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun
Family pleads for answers into death of 18-year-old Aisha Nava
Vaccine clinic hosted at Chino Hills Hindu temple
Why some are experiencing side effects after 2nd vaccine shot
Prince Philip's funeral: Queen Elizabeth II, royal family say final goodbye
Why Queen Elizabeth sat on her own during Prince Philip's funeral
SoCal doctor talks vaccine hesitancy, access issues in communities of color
Show More
Gang allegedly using Los Feliz homeless camp to deal drugs
Everything to know about the 2021 Oscars
Marshawn Lynch, Dr. Fauci discuss COVID vaccine hesitancy
Bodycam video shows cop push 73-year-old woman with dementia to ground
Apple Valley man reflects on life before rising to Top 12 on 'Idol'
More TOP STORIES News