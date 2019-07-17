Father of 3 allegedly killed by neighbor in Temple City shooting

TEMPLE CITY, Calif. (KABC) -- A man shot and killed allegedly by a neighbor in Temple City Monday has been identified as a 26-year-old father of three.Christian Alarcon was killed just outside his home in front of his 3-year-old and 5-year-old boys.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded at about 6:06 p.m. in the 9400 block of Workman Avenue to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper torso.The victim was transported to a hospital, where he died.Homicide detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested the next door neighbor, Massimo Barbagallo, in the shooting death."There was no violence, everything was like, 'I'm going to call the police if you don't remove the cameras, I'm going to call the police,' and he shot him in the chest," said the victim's girlfriend Amy Giron.Giron says their neighbor had been harassing them since they moved in four months ago.Among the issues the neighbor complained about were music, noise and their pitbull named Blue.The neighbor distributed flyers to other neighbors asking for video of the dog off his leash.Giron says the Humane Society came to their home, requested they get a license for Blue but nothing more happened.Earlier reports suggested the shooting was triggered by a dispute over the dog, but Giron says it was because the neighbor had recently installed cameras facing the inside of their home and backyard."I recorded a video of everything, and it wasn't over a dog, it was over the fact that he was invading our privacy," Giron said.Alarcon, a truck driver with an early shift, had been napping Monday afternoon when Giron mentioned the cameras to him. She says he walked outside to ask the neighbor to the remove the cameras and within minutes the gun went off."All my boyfriend did was tell him in a friendly way, 'Can you please remove the camera that's facing our window and the back of our yard?' And it just led to something else,'' Giron said.Alarcon, who grew up in nearby Pasadena, was the sole provider for his family.Barbagallo is being held on $1 million bail.