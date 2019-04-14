Hollywood hit-and-run: Suspect chased down by police officer after victim fatally struck

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man on a scooter died in a hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning in Hollywood when a pickup truck driver struck him, police said.

Police swarmed the intersection at Vine Street and Sunset Boulevard after a report came in at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Police said a sergeant saw a Ford F-150 hit the man on the Lime scooter, back up and roll him over before speeding off. The sergeant chased down the suspect and arrested him.

The scooter's 31-year-old rider died. Investigators identified the truck's driver as Jared Walter Anderson, but they still don't know why he struck the scooter's rider.

Police are also searching for any potential surveillance video of the incident.

This past March, the Santa Monica Police Department asked for the public's help in a similar case, but at the time, they had no idea where to find the driver who struck and killed a 41-year-old man who fell off his scooter and into the road.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countylapdpolicecrashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News