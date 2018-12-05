Man convicted of murder in drive-by shooting of Pomona boy, 8

Sengchan Houl, 35, is shown in a sketch while he is in court on Tuesday, March 28, 2017. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A jury has convicted a 36-year-old man of killing an 8-year-old boy when he fired into a Pomona home in a drive-by shooting last year.

Sengchan Houl was convicted of first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Jonah Hwang.

He faces a sentence up to life in prison without possibility of parole with a sentencing hearing set for Jan. 29.

RELATED: Community mourns Pomona boy killed in shooting

Jonah was killed while eating dinner with his family and their friends at a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20, 2017.

Prosecutors say Houl opened fire at the house on several different occasions - once before the murder and twice afterward.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drive by shootingchild killedchild shotarrestcourtmurderPomonaLos Angeles CountyLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Motive unclear after suspect in fatal shooting of Pomona boy arrested
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pomona boy
3rd shooting reported at home where boy was killed in Pomona
8-year-old boy shot to death in Pomona was adopted 3 years ago
8-year-old boy dies after being struck in drive-by shooting in Pomona
Top Stories
DUI driver gets 30-to-life for crash that killed 6 people in Diamond Bar
Deputies investigating discovery of human remains in Santa Clarita
Chargers tight end Antonio Gates' Encino home targeted by burglars
4.2-magnitude earthquake rattles Mojave Desert
Parolee accused of raping woman in El Segundo
Sources: Derek Fisher joining LA Sparks as head coach
Hesperia man with knife wounded in deputy-involved shooting
Storm may bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
Show More
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush's casket arrives in Houston
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
George Bush saluted with praise, humor at funeral
Toddler in need of rare blood sparks worldwide search for donors
Dad sentenced after baby found dead in maggot-infested swing
More News