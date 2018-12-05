LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A jury has convicted a 36-year-old man of killing an 8-year-old boy when he fired into a Pomona home in a drive-by shooting last year.
Sengchan Houl was convicted of first-degree murder and other counts in the death of Jonah Hwang.
He faces a sentence up to life in prison without possibility of parole with a sentencing hearing set for Jan. 29.
Jonah was killed while eating dinner with his family and their friends at a home in the 1100 block of 11th Street on Feb. 20, 2017.
Prosecutors say Houl opened fire at the house on several different occasions - once before the murder and twice afterward.