Man dies after assault at Lancaster Jack in the Box

A homicide investigation is being conducted at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A man in his 60s is dead after being assaulted at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives responded to a call of an assault in the 43600 block of 10th Street West at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was apparently attacked by a young man in his 20s.

The victim sustained "obvious trauma" and was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect is believed to have fled in a champagne-colored, four-door sedan, which was last seen northbound on 10th Avenue West.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
