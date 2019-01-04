VIDEO: Man dies after being punched at Lancaster Jack in the Box

EMBED </>More Videos

A man in his 60s is dead after being assaulted at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

By and ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --
A man in his 60s is dead after being punched at a Jack in the Box restaurant in Lancaster on Thursday.

Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives responded to a call of an assault at the restaurant's parking lot in the 43600 block of 10th Street West at approximately 12:45 p.m.

The victim, whose name was not released, was punched once by a young man in his 20s. The victim sustained "obvious trauma" and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, sheriff's officials said.

Surveillance video of the assault was later released. The victim is seen driving out of the fast-food chain and saying something to people inside a champagne-colored sedan. Arguing, the suspect gets out of the sedan, and the victim also steps out of his truck.

Not long after, the suspect throws one hard blow, and the victim goes down.

Sheriff's officials said the suspect is believed to have fled in the champagne-colored, four-door sedan, which was last seen northbound on 10th Avenue West.

The motive behind the attack was not immediately known. It's also not clear whether the two knew each other.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicide investigationman killedLancasterLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Driver hurt after Mercedes-Benz SUV flies out of NoHo parking garage
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
House Democrats approve plan to re-open government
'Bird Box' fans flocking to Monrovia home
Local coalition provides beds, food, dental care to homeless
Safety tips for the home treadmill
OC DA declines to file charges in fatal 22 Fwy crash
New details shed light on Newman police shooting timeline
Show More
With 3 hit movies, Angela Bassett's 2018 was about as good as it gets
$36 million SuperLotto ticket sold in Murrieta
LA mail carriers honored for driving 1M miles accident-free
Garcetti urges more federal funding for earthquake warning tech
Perris torture case: Auction on home ends with $310K bid
More News