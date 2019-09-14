Man dies after being pulled from boat wreckage off Long Beach coast

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after being pulled from a capsized boat in the breakwater off the coast of Long Beach.

A distress signal went out shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

A rescue boat encountered the 21-foot vessel that was overturned less than two miles from the shore, fire officials said. The man in his 50s was found unresponsive and transported to a hospital.

No one else was found on the boat. An investigation was underway to determine what caused the accident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
long beachlos angeles countywater rescuerescuewater searchboat accident
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of man killed in DUI crash files lawsuit against Viacom
Investigators hope Kawhi Leonard's NBA fame helps solve his father's murder
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Echo Park shooting leaves 3 wounded
Salvation Army pledges to double homeless services in SoCal
Family of teen with autism who died at OC school files lawsuit
Organization gives vets chance to explore creative side with art
Show More
Rams vs. Saints: Game preview
International Tango Summit dances its way to LA
Mother charged with killing 7-month-old son in Lancaster
Santa Barbara boat fire: Conception hoisted from water by salvage crew
Ohio gamer sentenced to 15 months prison in 'swatting' case
More TOP STORIES News