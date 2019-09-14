Man dies after being pulled from boat wreckage off Long Beach coast

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man died after being pulled from a capsized boat in the breakwater off the coast of Long Beach.A distress signal went out shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.A rescue boat encountered the 21-foot vessel that was overturned less than two miles from the shore, fire officials said. The man in his 50s was found unresponsive and transported to a hospital.No one else was found on the boat. An investigation was underway to determine what caused the accident.