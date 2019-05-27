Man donning Trump mask arrested for vandalizing car in Mission Viejo

MISSION VIEJO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man wearing a mask resembling President Donald Trump was taken into custody after allegedly slashing tires and breaking the windshield of a car in Mission Viejo.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies were patrolling in the area of several local businesses near Cabot and Vista Viejo roads around 4 a.m. Monday when they saw the suspect, identified as 56-year-old Rory Zimmerman.

Authorities say the man also had a loaded handgun, an airsoft shotgun, body armor and a helmet. His vehicle had emergency "take down" lights in the windshield and fake license plates, according to the OCSD.

He was apprehended without incident.

Zimmerman was booked into Orange County Jail for felony vandalism and his bail was set at $20,000.
