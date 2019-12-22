Man fatally shot during alleged drunken armed robbery attempt in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed in a shooting in a South Los Angeles parking lot early Saturday morning, police say.The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. behind the Vermont Community Clinic near 115th Street and Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles police.A witness said an intoxicated man pulled out a gun and threatened him and the shooting victim before attempting to rob them.The victim was then shot in the chest. Paramedics declared the man dead at the scene, authorities say.An investigation is ongoing.