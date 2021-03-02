Man shot, killed while sitting in his car in Hollywood; female suspect sought

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An investigation was underway Tuesday in Hollywood after a man was shot and killed while sitting in his car, and police were seeking a woman wanted in connection with the shooting.The shooting was reported about 6:30 a.m.at Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The suspect, an unidentified woman, allegedly walked up to the vehicle and opened fire.The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. Information on his identity was not immediately available.A motive was not immediately known.Anyone with information on the case is urged to call 877-LAPD-247.