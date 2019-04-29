Man found dead in Angeles National Forest embankment

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Homicide detectives were investigating the death of a man found in the Angeles National Forest.He was found Sunday morning near mile marker 5.62 on the Angeles National Forest Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.Deputies say the body was on the north side of the road and down an embankment.The cause of death will have to be determined by the coroner's office.The man's identity is being withheld until family can be notified.