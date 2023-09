Police in Rancho Cucamonga have launched an investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

Deputies found the man bleeding but were unable to save him.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Rancho Cucamonga have launched an investigation after a man was found dead on a sidewalk Thursday afternoon.

Details were limited but according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, they received a call around 12 p.m. about an injured man near Haven Avenue and Towncenter Drive.

They found him bleeding but were unable to save him. Information on the extent of his injuries was not immediately released.