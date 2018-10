Jacob Margo has been found guilty of first-degree murder - plus a sentencing enhancement - for the 2015 killing of 19-year old Octavio Alcala.Alcala's body was found at a remote construction site in Irvine.The enhancement was for intentionally discharging a firearm.Police say the suspect and victim knew each other.Neither worked at the construction site where the body was discovered.Sentencing is set for February.