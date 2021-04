EXPOSITION PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say a man was found dead Thursday morning, hanging from a tree in an Exposition Park neighborhood.Officers responded about 4:20 a.m. to the area of 36th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.It was not known if the case was being classified as a homicide or a suicide.A news photographer at the scene said the man was found hanging with his hands bound in front. Police have not confirmed that report.