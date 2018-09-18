Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting outside Garden Grove supermarket

EMBED </>More Videos

A suspect was wounded following an officer-involved shooting outside a Ralphs grocery store in Garden Grove on Tuesday.

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man who witnesses say was choking a woman outside of a Ralphs supermarket in Garden Grove was shot and wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Tuesday.

Garden Grove police tweeted that the shooting occurred in the parking lot of the supermarket, located at the intersection of Euclid Street and Chapman Avenue.

The suspect was shot and transported to a nearby hospital. Details on the suspect's condition were not immediately released.


Garden Grove police said the incident began with a domestic violence call. According to police, witnesses said the suspect was choking the victim, who was screaming for help and saying she couldn't breathe.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found the suspect attacking the woman, police said. An altercation between the suspect and an officer occurred, which led to the officer-involved shooting, police said.

The officer was checked out at the scene, and the woman was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said they're investigating whether the suspect was armed during the altercation.

An investigation into the shooting will be handled by the Orange County District Attorney's Office and Garden Grove police detectives, authorities said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer-involved shootingman shotdomestic violenceGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
OC pair accused of rape, may have preyed on up to 1,000 women
Jack Black receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Florence devastates small community in North Carolina
Authorities seize 4,500 pot plants at IE homes
Neck pain from biking can be relieved
Girl missing from OC foster home found in Oregon
Encino man indicted for threats to Boston Globe
Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley hillsides
Show More
VIDEO: Bear spotted roaming in Sylmar neighborhood
Man accused of sexually assaulting 4 girls in South LA, Compton
3 arrested in allegedly fraudulent funeral fund scam in IE
LA City Council approves drafting ordinance to ban fur sales
CBS' Julie Chen leaves daytime's 'The Talk'
More News