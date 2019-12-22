Pomona hit-and-run: Authorities looking for driver in crash that left 1 dead

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are looking for the first driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Pomona that left one man dead.

Witnesses say the man was hit near Holy Avenue and St. Paul Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Moments later, police say he was struck by a second driver who did stay behind and is fully cooperating with investigators. When officers arrived on scene, the victim was found dead in the street with severe injuries, according to the Pomona Police Department.

Meanwhile, the search continues for the driver involved in the initial collision. A vehicle description was not available and the victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact detectives at (909) 802-7741 or (909) 620-2048.
