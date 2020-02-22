Shooting at downtown Los Angeles apartment building leaves 1 man dead, police say

By ABC7.com staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 27-year-old man was shot and killed early Saturday morning at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said.

Multiple callers reported the shooting about 1 a.m. in the 1300 block of Flower Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers and homicide detectives responded to the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

A man was later taken into custody in the case. Neither he nor the deceased individual were publicly identified.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.
