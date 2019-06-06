North Hollywood: 20-year-old killed when car slams into motor scooter in crash captured on surveillance video

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when a speeding driver plowed into his motor scooter at an intersection in North Hollywood, authorities said.

The violent collision, captured on surveillance video, happened about 5:30 a.m. as the victim was stopped at a red light at Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Footage from a video camera mounted nearby shows the man and scooter launched into the air after being hit from behind by a red Audi convertible.

The suspect's car went on to hit several parked vehicles, police said. One of them, an SUV, ended up overturned onto its side. The front of the Audi was mangled beyond recognition.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified him as Anthony E. Chay of Sun Valley.

The woman behind the wheel of the car was transported to a hospital and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, an LAPD spokesperson said. Her name and condition were not immediately released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north hollywoodlos angeles countytraffic fatalitieslapdscootercrash
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
More TOP STORIES News