North Hollywood: 20-year-old killed when car slams into motor scooter in crash captured on surveillance video

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A 20-year-old man was killed Thursday morning when a speeding driver plowed into his motor scooter at an intersection in North Hollywood, authorities said.The violent collision, captured on surveillance video, happened about 5:30 a.m. as the victim was stopped at a red light at Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.Footage from a video camera mounted nearby shows the man and scooter launched into the air after being hit from behind by a red Audi convertible.The suspect's car went on to hit several parked vehicles, police said. One of them, an SUV, ended up overturned onto its side. The front of the Audi was mangled beyond recognition.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Los Angeles County coroner's office later identified him as Anthony E. Chay of Sun Valley.The woman behind the wheel of the car was transported to a hospital and appeared to be under the influence of a narcotic, an LAPD spokesperson said. Her name and condition were not immediately released.