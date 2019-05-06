Man killed while walking on 405 near Torrance

By ABC7.com staff
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was struck and killed while walking on the 405 Freeway near Torrance.

It happened around 4:25 a.m. Sunday in southbound lanes near Artesia Boulevard.

The southbound side of the 405 was temporarily shut down and was later reopened.

It's not clear whether the man was walking in travel lanes or along the side, but his body was found in the slow lane.
