A brutal early morning attack at a North Hollywood bus stop left a man in critical condition.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Investigators believe a man in his mid-50s was beaten with a pipe.

"We believe it might have possibly initiated on the bus and then culminated on the sidewalk," Sgt. Cameron Kim said.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday at the bus stop near Lankershim Boulevard and Chandler Avenue. Investigators said it's unclear what provoked the violent attack, and it's unclear how many suspects were involved but there may be as many as three.

Investigators are reviewing numerous surveillance videos in the search for the assailants.

"Buses have security systems as well as security systems around the bus depot," Kim said.

Buses on the Orange Line were forced to make a small detour as the investigation continued.
