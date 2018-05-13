Pomona Police Department detectives are looking into the possibility a 25-year-old man was run over several times in an apparent hit-and-run in Pomona early Sunday.The victim was found in the street at about 2 a.m. in the area of Hamilton Boulevard and Orange Grove Avenue. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Friends identified the man as Jacob Reyes. They said he had gone to the store to get some cigarettes but never made it back home.Authorities said the incident appears to be a hit-and-run but are not sure how many vehicles were involved. It is believed something may have happened prior to the victim being run over that caused him to be lying in the street."There is some evidence that suggests that the victim may have been struck several times," said Bert Sanchez of Pomona PD.Detectives said very little evidence was located at the scene, nothing that could identify a potential suspect vehicle."All of a sudden I heard like a boom noise. I thought it was an animal or something, or a dog, something, and all of a sudden, five minutes later, I see the cops pull up," a neighborhood resident recalled.Friends of Reyes are hoping for answers."Our thoughts is that maybe he got robbed 'cause his wallet wasn't with him,' an unidentified friend said. "We're not sure, we can't say anything, you know, it's not up to us, but if anybody knows anything, please contact Pomona police and help the family get closure."Sanchez said the department is seeking witnesses. Anyone with information was urged to call 909-620-2155.An investigation is continuing.