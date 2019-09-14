Man rescued, transported to hospital after boat capsizes off Long Beach coast

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was taken to the hospital after authorities responded to a capsized boat in the breakwater off the coast of Long Beach.A distress signal went out shortly before 5 p.m. Friday afternoon, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.A rescue boat encountered a 21-foot vessel that was overturned less than two miles from the shore, fire officials said. One man was found unresponsive and transported to the hospital.Details on the condition of the man, described as being in his 50s, were not immediately available.Authorities were searching the surrounding area to determine if anyone else was on the boat.