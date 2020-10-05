After 4 days stuck in a storm drain, man rescued in Santa Ana

Firefighters Monday rescued a man who was stuck for about four days in a Santa Ana storm drain.
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Firefighters on Monday rescued a man who was stuck for about four days in a storm drain across from the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.

A passerby Monday morning heard yells for help from the storm drain at 2800 N. Main St., and rescuers were called to the scene about 7:30 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.

A technical rescue team that included firefighters from the OCFA and the Orange and Anaheim fire departments assisted in extricating the man, who is in his late 20s to early 30s, Nguyen said.

"We don't know how he got in there,'' Nguyen said.

The man, whose name was withheld, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but he had no injuries that were considered life-threatening, Nguyen said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
santa anaorange countyrescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump back at White House after 3 days of treatment for COVID-19
Massive crowd takes over IE hospital parking structure for car meet
Newsom announces CA Supreme Court nominee
Search continues for SoCal man missing for nearly 2 weeks
VP debate will have plexiglass shield between Pence, Harris
Sneak peek at Magic Johnson Park after $70M renovations completed
3-year-old boy injured after being shot in Long Beach
Show More
3M Californians to receive unemployment after weeks-long EDD reset ends
Massive new bridge opens to drivers in Long Beach
White House press sec says she tested positive for COVID-19
Person killed in hit-and-run crash on PCH in Malibu
Trump's drive may have exposed others to COVID-19, doc says
More TOP STORIES News