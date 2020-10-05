After 4 days stuck in a storm drain, man rescued in Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) -- Firefighters on Monday rescued a man who was stuck for about four days in a storm drain across from the Main Place Mall in Santa Ana.A passerby Monday morning heard yells for help from the storm drain at 2800 N. Main St., and rescuers were called to the scene about 7:30 a.m., said Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Thanh Nguyen.A technical rescue team that included firefighters from the OCFA and the Orange and Anaheim fire departments assisted in extricating the man, who is in his late 20s to early 30s, Nguyen said."We don't know how he got in there,'' Nguyen said.The man, whose name was withheld, was taken to an area hospital to be checked out, but he had no injuries that were considered life-threatening, Nguyen said.