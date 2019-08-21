Man shoots Watts business owner after being told they weren't hiring, suspect sought

Police are looking for a man who they say shot a Watts business owner.The suspect went into the business looking for a job, according to Los Angeles police. Employees told him to come back another time because they weren't hiring. The suspect was later able to find the owner who also said they weren't hiring.Investigators say the suspect then took out a gun and shot several times striking the owner in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.Authorities have released surveillance photos of the suspect.