Man shot dead after opening fire at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead Monday night after he allegedly opened fire on border protection officers near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.It all started about 7 p.m. San Diego police say the man was trying to cross into Mexico and refused to stop for inspection.He then apparently fired at a number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who returned fire.The border was open as the investigation continued.