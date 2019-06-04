Man shot dead after opening fire at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead Monday night after he allegedly opened fire on border protection officers near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

It all started about 7 p.m. San Diego police say the man was trying to cross into Mexico and refused to stop for inspection.

He then apparently fired at a number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who returned fire.

The border was open as the investigation continued.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegosan diego countymexicofatal shootingshootingborder patrol
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News