SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man is dead Monday night after he allegedly opened fire on border protection officers near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
It all started about 7 p.m. San Diego police say the man was trying to cross into Mexico and refused to stop for inspection.
He then apparently fired at a number of U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, who returned fire.
The border was open as the investigation continued.
Man shot dead after opening fire at San Ysidro Port of Entry
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News