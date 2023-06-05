Man found shot to death near Grand Park Metro station in downtown LA

Los Angeles police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Grand Park Metro station in downtown.

Police said a bus driver stopped and tried to help the victim, who was described only as a man in his 30s.

It happened around 10:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of 1st and Hill streets.

According to LAPD Sgt. Ryan Rabbett, there were reports of shots fired in the area before officers received a call about an injured man. When they arrived, they found the man - who was described only as a man in his 30s - dead at the scene.

The county coroner said the man was shot at least one time, according to Rabbett.

Police said a bus driver happened to drive by the area and tried to help the victim. Investigators believe the victim may have been homeless.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not immediately released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact LAPD's Central Division at 213-486-6618 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.