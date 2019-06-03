Man shot, killed after leaving baby shower in Wilmington

WILMINGTON,, Calif. (KABC) -- A 31-year-old father was fatally shot while walking on a sidewalk in Wilmington, police and neighbors said.

The victim, identified by friends and neighbors as Julio Urbina, was coming home from a baby shower when he was shot in the 1500 block Young Street near Alameda Street around 1:45 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are still trying to figure out what led to the shooting, but they believe it may be gang related due to recent gang activity in the area.

Friends and family say Urbina was a family man and was not himself in a gang. He worked at a local refinery and often traveled out of town for work. He was the father of two boys and he and his girlfriend were expecting a daughter next month.

"He was a good man," said family friend Victor Fernandez. "He was a worker, he had a good job. Provider for the family. The whole family depended on him. And now he's gone."

No arrests have been made and no additional information was released.

A GoFundMe page has been established to help Julio Urbina's family.
