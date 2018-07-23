Man shot, killed in Lynwood after intervening in fight at party

By ABC7.com staff
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheriff's deputies are investigating the shooting death of a man who tried to intervene in a fight at a party Saturday night in Lynwood.

Officials say a 27-year-old man was attending a party at an apartment complex in the 12400 block of Harris Avenue when three men drove up to the building.

They approached another person at the party and a fight began. The victim jumped in and tried to intervene and one of the suspects shot him with a handgun, officials say.

All three suspects then fled in their car.

The victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous information can be provided to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
