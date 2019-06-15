Suspect sought for allegedly sexually battering women in Mid-City area

By ABC7.com staff
MID-CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway in the Mid-City area for a sexual battery suspect with numerous victims.

The Los Angeles Police Department released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as a 25 to 35-year-old Hispanic man standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighing about 220 pounds.

He was seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a teal shirt with a black shoulder bag.

The LAPD said that on Wednesday afternoon, he sexually battered multiple women on the street and in their homes along the Olympic Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard Corridors.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police.
