Man spotted on the back of moving semi-truck on 5 Freeway in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KABC) -- Some folks in Bakersfield likely had to do a double-take after spotting a man on the back of a semi-truck driving on the 5 Freeway.In video taken by another person who happened to be traveling the same way, the man appears to be hanging onto the metal rods on the back of the moving semi-truck.There are more questions than answers about the incident, including who the man is and what led up that moment.The person who took the video called the California Highway Patrol and says officers told her they were working on it.