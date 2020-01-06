Texas teen accused of killing another teen who was texting with his girlfriend

HOUSTON -- A teenager has been charged with capital murder following the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Eduardo Fernando Castro in Houston.

Christopher Coronado was arrested without incident on Sunday around 1:15 a.m. at his home.

Sunday evening, Coronado stood before a judge to hear the charges brought against him.

Deputies said the victim was a C.E. King High School student. And before he could see a new year, he was stabbed to death.

Castro's body was found on St. Francis Street in Crosby. Investigators said he was shirtless on the ground, with a blood trail nearby.

That trail led investigators to an abandoned trailer, where they believe the stabbing occurred.

Shortly after the murder, deputies said witnesses described Coronado's behavior. They indicated that the suspected murderer was "skipping in the street and laughing."

According to court documents, Coronado told his girlfriend he wanted to rob Castro after he found out he was texting her.

Deputies say both Coronado and his girlfriend lured him to the mobile home before attacking him with the knife.

His girlfriend reportedly ran to a family friend's home where she told them what happened.

When they drove her back to the area, they claimed to have found Coronado holding an orange handled knife and three cellphones. He also had blood smeared on his face.

Coronado did not show much expression in court. He is being held with no bond.
