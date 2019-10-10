Man stabbed in Montebello in seemingly random attack, suspect outstanding

MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was stabbed at an apartment complex in Montebello Wednesday night.

Police believe it was a random attack and were looking for the armed suspect.

The victim was expected to survive.

The stabbing happened inside the lobby of an apartment complex on the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:30 p.m.

Investigators combed through the scene, searching for evidence in the case. They had very little suspect information.
